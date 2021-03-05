Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction as Blackburn Rovers look to end miserable run at Millwall

David Prutton believes that Blackburn’s wretched run will continue when they take on Millwall at The Den tomorrow.

Tony Mowbray’s men had been hopeful of securing a top six finish this season, but a seven game winless run in the past month means they head to the capital in 15th position and nervously looking over their shoulder rather than up the table.

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett’s Lions are 10th in the Championship, and nine points away from the top six, so they know they need to win to keep their very slim play-off hopes alive.

They will take encouragement from a six-game unbeaten run at home, which includes three victories in four, and Purtton expects more success for Millwall on their own patch.

That’s after he backed the Londoners to secure a narrow 2-1 win in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

Blackburn were victorious by that exact scoreline when the sides met in the reverse fixture, with Adam Armstrong scoring a stoppage time winner to seal the points at Ewood Park.

The verdict

You can understand why Prutton has gone for a home win here, as Rovers have been on a pretty disastrous run and their confidence will be low.

But, it’s still sure to be a close game because Mowbray does have a lot of talented players at his disposal who can produce moments of magic, particularly in the final third.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and even though they’re both in mid-table positions right now, it’s still an important game for different reasons.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.