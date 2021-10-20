Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of West Brom’s trip to Swansea City

David Prutton has backed Swansea City to avoid defeat in tonight’s game against promotion-chasing West Brom.

Russell Martin has had a mixed start as Swans boss in terms of results, even if they have played well, however the undoubted high point of his reign came on Sunday as his side outplayed rivals Cardiff City to win the derby 3-0.

Now, the challenge is to build on that when Albion visit tonight. Of course, it will be a very tough game against Valerien Ismael’s side, who sit second in the table.

But, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for an entertaining draw between the two.

“Swansea’s win over Cardiff in the South Wales derby will have been huge for morale under Russell Martin. A few more performances like that and they could be challenging a lot higher up the table.

“West Brom were frustrated for long periods against Birmingham on Friday night and it did look as though they might not get anything from the game at times. They struck late on to grind out the win, though, which is a sure-fire sign of a team capable of challenging for promotion. 2-2.”

The Baggies have only lost once in the league this season, and they will be encouraged by the fact they’re unbeaten in three against the Welsh side.

The verdict

This should be a very good game and most will agree with Prutton that there could be goals. It’s a real contrast in styles and it will be intriguing to see who manages to control the game.

From Swansea’s perspective, they will be on a high after beating a physical Cardiff side last time out, but there’s no denying that West Brom are on another level with the quality they have.

So, it will be a close game and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it did end up in a draw, which would be a decent point for both.

