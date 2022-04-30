Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of West Brom’s trip to Reading

David Prutton believes West Brom will pick up a point from their game at Reading this afternoon.

Albion have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign, having fallen away alarmingly after a bright start under former boss Valerien Ismael.

With that in mind, Steve Bruce already has one eye on next season, but the Baggies still have two to play, starting with the trip to Berkshire where they will come up against Paul Ince’s side.

The former Wolves player has achieved his target with the Royals, having secure their Championship safety, but he will also want to end the campaign on a high as he seeks to land the job permanently.

However, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone for a 1-1 draw when the two meet later on.

In truth, both won’t be too bothered about the game, with Reading knowing they’re highly likely to finish 21st this season, and even though Albion could target to come in the top half, the reality is that attention has already turned to next season.

The verdict

This is a tough game to predict as both don’t really have anything to play for and they will both be looking towards next season already, after busy summer transfer windows.

Reading may have the extra edge playing in front of the home crowd, but the table does show that Albion have more quality in the ranks.

So, a score draw does seem like a decent guess and you wouldn’t be surprised if it did end 1-1 between the two sides.

