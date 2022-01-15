Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of QPR vs West Brom

One of the standout games in the Championship today comes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium where QPR host West Brom.

The two clubs go into the fixture sitting fifth and fourth respectively and they will both be targeting three points to move closer to automatic promotion spots.

With just a point and a place separating the sides in the league, most will be expecting a close game and that’s certainly how Sky Sports pundit David Prutton sees it, as he went for a 1-1 draw in his regular prediction column.

“Two solid away wins for QPR either side of the new year have put them back on course in the play-off hunt. West Brom are without a win in three. Of more concern is the fact they have scored just four goals in their last eight Championship games. This one, in truth, could go either way. So I’ll go for a draw. 1-1.”

Mark Warburton’s men go into the clash on the back of successive wins, whilst Albion have failed to win in three and Valerien Ismael has real defensive problems for the game.

However, he will be able to call on big-money January addition Daryl Dike who is expected to make his debut at some point.

The verdict

This promises to be a really exciting game between two clubs who are expecting to be in the mix for promotion come May and today’s result could be significant.

Even with their absentees, Albion have a very talented squad, which includes the excellent Dike, but home advantage will make some feel the R’s are favourites for this one.

Either way, there will be few arguing with Prutton’s prediction as most will expect a close encounter between two of the better teams in the Championship.

