Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of QPR vs Luton clash

The Championship returns this evening as Queens Park Rangers hosting Luton Town, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has gone for an entertaining draw between the sides.

Mark Warburton’s men go into the game occupying the final play-off spot, but the Hatters can take that position if they pick up all three points at teh Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The R’s will go into the game as slight favourites, having lost just one of their eight home games in the league this season, whilst Nathan Jones’ side have been inconsistent on the road.

Despite that, Luton have been prolific scorers, and, writing in his regular online column, Prutton explained that he is expecting goals in this one.

“What a great game this should be to get going again after the international break! Both sides are nicely placed in the mix for the play-offs this season.

“Both sides are struggling to win back-to-back games, which is the difference in this league between pushing for the top, top places and vying for a play-off spot. Both will have a go, and there will be goals. I’ll go for an entertaining draw. 2-2.”

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

Fans will be looking forward to this after the international break and it does promise to be an exciting game as QPR and Luton are teams who like to play on the front foot.

With that in mind, you would expect goals and it’s also going to be a close game, with the two points between the sides showing they’re similar in terms of ability.

So, Prutton’s 2-2 prediction doesn’t seem a bad shout and the neutrals watching certainly wouldn’t mind if that was the case!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.