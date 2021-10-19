Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s trip to Bristol City

David Prutton has backed Nottingham Forest to extend their winning run to four games when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate tonight.

The Reds have been transformed since the former Swansea chief replaced Chris Hughton, with the side picking up ten points from his first four games in charge, which includes three consecutive victories.

So, they will head into the game full of confidence, against Nigel Pearson’s side who are yet to win on their own patch this season.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, the former Forest midfielder went for an away victory, as he backed the East Midlands outfit to continue their push up the table.

“Forest are absolutely flying. They showed character to dig in and beat Blackpool – who levelled shortly after half-time – on Saturday, when you probably wouldn’t have backed them to do that before. I’m backing them here, too. 1-2.”

Cooper’s men will end what has been a miserable record at Ashton Gate if they do pick up maximum points, with Forest not winning at the stadium since 2011, a run which stretches back eight games.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Forest are much-improved under Cooper and they will now be going into games expecting a win, so you can understand why Prutton has gone for them to edge a narrow game.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy against a Robins outfit that have only lost twice at home, even if they’re yet to win, which shows they’re a tough side to beat.

So, many will agree with the pundit that a close game is on the cards and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Forest do come out on top.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.