Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

David Prutton has backed former club Nottingham Forest to pick up all three points when they take on Bristol City at home this afternoon.

The Reds have been transformed since Steve Cooper was appointed as boss, as he has taken the team from the relegation zone into competing for promotion.

However, a run of one win in four games means Forest are 10th and five points away from the play-off places, so they need to get back on track by beating the Robins.

And, whilst Nigel Pearson’s men are sure to provide a stern test, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a home win for this game in his regular online column.

“Two draws on the bounce might have just halted Nottingham Forest’s charge towards the play-offs a little. They have some work to do to make up that gap.

“Bristol City are inconsistent, which is why they are where they are. They have goals in them, but Forest have such a tight defence under Steve Cooper. Narrow home win. 1-0.”

Forest won the reverse fixture in dramatic fashion earlier in the season, with two late Lyle Taylor goals sealing a comeback victory.

The verdict

Most will agree with Prutton in the sense that it’s going to be a tight game that could be decided by a single goal, with Forest understandably favourites.

After a fine run of form, they have stuttered slightly in recent weeks, so they will see this as a crucial game to close the gap on the top six.

But, Bristol City have shown they can pick up wins as well, so it’s going to be a challenge for Forest in what will be an interesting fixture.

