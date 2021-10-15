Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool

David Prutton has backed Nottingham Forest to continue their fine form under Steve Cooper when they take on Blackpool tomorrow afternoon.

The new manager has made an instant impact since succeeding Chris Hughton, with the side picking up seven points from three games under his guidance, which includes impressive back-to-back away wins leading into this fixture.

Therefore, many will expect the Reds to overcome the newly-promoted side, although Neil Critchley’s men are in very good form themselves.

Nevertheless, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, former Forest midfielder Prutton went for a 2-1 home win for the game. That would push the East Midlands outfit closer to the top-half of the table, and crucially open up a bigger gap to the bottom three.

As mentioned though, it won’t be easy against a Blackpool side that will go into the game full of confidence after picking up ten points from their past four games.

Plus, they have proven to be a tough nut to crack on the road, with their only away league defeat coming as they conceded a 90th minute goal to Millwall in a 2-1 loss in August.

The verdict

You can imagine that a narrow Forest victory will be a popular choice for many neutrals ahead of tomorrow’s game, so Prutton’s call isn’t too bold here.

Finally, there is a lot of optimism around Forest now, with Cooper having immediately got the fans onside, and they could be crucial as they pack out the City Ground for Blackpool’s visit.

Even though Forest will be favourites, you only have to look at Blackpool’s form and away record to see this won’t be easy though, so it should be a good game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.