Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Millwall vs Birmingham City

David Prutton believes that Millwall’s run without a win will extend to five games when they take on Birmingham City this weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side have had a decent season so far, but they’ve failed to close the gap on the play-off places in recent weeks after drawing three consecutive games before a disappointing defeat to Hull City last time out.

Next up, Birmingham visit The Den, looking to build on a narrow success over Blackpool last week.

With just one point separating the sides, many observers will expect this to be a close contest, and that’s certainly how Prutton views it, as he went for a draw in his Sky Sports prediction column.

“It feels like they (Millwall) might not have the quality or consistency to really mount a proper challenge to get there.

“Birmingham have had a knack of turning up with a big win whenever they need it to end a slump in form this season. That victory against Blackpool last week was an important one. They will hope to build on it, and a point at The Den is never a bad result. 1-1.”

The verdict

There won’t be many disagreeing with Prutton here as these two teams look evenly matched and they are both solid on the whole, so you wouldn’t expect a high scoring game.

For Millwall, they need to get back on track and even though Blues are resolute, it’s a game they will believe they can win.

Yet, Lee Bowyer’s men have a decent away record, so this will be a close game and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

