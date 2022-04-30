Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Stoke City

David Prutton believes that Middlesbrough will drop two crucial points in their bid to reach the play-offs when they take on Stoke City this afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s side moved to within two points of the top six with a victory against Cardiff City in the week, which was a very welcome three points following a concerning five-game winless streak.

Given the fierce battle to finish in the top six, Boro can’t really afford to drop points in their final two games, but Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for an entertaining 2-2 draw in his regular prediction column.

Whilst the Potters have little to play for, Michael O’Neill’s men have found some form themselves in recent weeks, winning three of their previous four games.

That includes back-to-back away victories, including a 1-0 success at play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers last time out on the road, so they will pose a real threat to the Teesside outfit in their quest to win promotion.

The previous meeting between the two ended 0-0 at the Bet365 Stadium back in December.

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Stoke will provide a stern test for Boro and it certainly won’t be an easy game, which is what Wilder would’ve wanted at this stage of the season.

Nevertheless, the hosts may have that edge given they have so much to play for, whereas Stoke are just trying to finish in the top half.

So, some may feel Boro are favourites for this one but it’s certainly going to be tight and you would expect a few goals considering how the teams have been playing.

