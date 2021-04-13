Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of huge Rotherham vs QPR fixture

Rotherham United take on QPR tonight in a game that could have huge implications at the bottom of the Championship, although David Prutton is backing the away side to take all three points.

The Millers are six points from safety in the relegation battle, but they have three or four games in hand on the sides above them.

The R’s trip to Yorkshire is the first of those fixtures, and Mark Warburton’s side will present a very tough task for the hosts, as they have been superb since the start of the year.

With Rotherham having won just one of their last five games, the form book would suggest an away win. And, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton has backed the Londoners to emerge victorious.

“QPR have little to play for, but their results lately – and their performance on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday – suggests they are still committed to finishing this season as well as possible, which is great to see.

“I think the freedom they have will help them towards another win here.”

The verdict

This is a game that all clubs down the bottom of the table will be looking at, and it’s going to be a tough one for Rotherham.

QPR have been very good for a few months now, with the January additions making a huge difference to the team.

For Paul Warne’s side, they need to get back to winning ways, but it’s a lot easier said than done! Nevertheless, the team had chances last time out and they have defied the odds before, so you would never write them off.

