Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction ahead of Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest

David Prutton has backed former club Nottingham Forest to pick up all three points when they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s tomorrow.

Steve Cooper secured his first win as Reds boss in the week, as his team came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell, a result which was inspired by his tactical switch in the second half.

That made it seven points from the past three games for Forest, so they will head across the Midlands with confidence, as they come up against a Blues side that hasn’t won in four.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, the pundit has gone with recent form, as he backed Forest to pick up a 2-1 win on the road.

Despite their struggles overall, Forest have picked up seven points on their travels, which puts them seventh in the away table, whereas Birmingham have won only once at St. Andrew’s.

It hasn’t been a good venue for Forest in recent years though, with Blues avoiding defeat in their last five against tomorrow’s opponents.

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Prutton in the sense that it’s going to be a close game and it could be decided by a single goal.

Picking a Forest victory is a bold call but there is a lot of optimism around the club right following the away win in the week and Cooper has made an immediate impact on the group.

But, Birmingham will make it tough for them and it’s going to be a close game between two sides who are desperate for a win to climb the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.