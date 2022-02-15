Sky Sports pundit shares assessment ahead of Millwall vs QPR

QPR make the short trip to The Den tonight, with Millwall looking to capitalise on the R’s disappointing result against bottom-placed Barnsley at the weekend.

The Lions have picked up seven points from their last three games on home soil and still possess an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Winning 10, drawing 10 and losing 10, it would appear that this season is heading towards another one of mediocrity, however, there is still a large chunk of the campaign left to play.

The R’s were unable to create much against the Tykes at the weekend and will be hoping that their performance was a one-off.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 James Meredith Bradford Park Avenue Bradford City Walsall Barnet

Prior to their defeat in Yorkshire, Mark Warburton’s side had picked up 17 points from seven and were heading close to the automatic promotion positions.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this game will finish 1-1.

The verdict

With Millwall still possessing a slight chance of securing a spot in the play-offs this season, the Lions will be all out to secure three points, especially with the game being played at The Den.

QPR have more than enough quality within the squad to secure all three points, however, The Den is typically a difficult place to go, and with the R’s losing out in disappointing fashion at the weekend, Gary Rowett’s side will be hoping to take full advantage.

QPR are still striving for automatic promotion and will be looking to inflict pressure onto Bournemouth with a victory in east London this evening.