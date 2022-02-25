Sky Sports pundit shares assessment ahead of Millwall versus Sheffield United

Still with an outside chance of securing a play-off spot, Millwall find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

The Lions currently sit seven points outside of the top-six positions, with The Den emerging as somewhat of a fortress once more, following four games without defeat at their London home.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey helped the Lions into a comfortable lead at Derby County during the week, with a late Jake Cooper’s own goal proving to be nothing more than consolation.

However, the Lions face, on paper, their toughest of the new year, with Sheffield United unbeaten in their last nine matches, accumulating 21 points in the process.

In fact, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have earned 33 points from their last four matches, form that has helped pave their way into the play-offs.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this game will finish 1-1.

The verdict

Millwall will take a lot of confidence coming into this clash, with Wallace seemingly nearing a return to his very best, Whilst Tyler Burey is showing some exciting signs.

However, they come up against a Sheffield United side in devastating form and the Blades still have a genuine shot of securing automatic promotion in what remains of this season.

The Blades have been hit with some disappointing injury blows in recent weeks, but, in the absence of the likes of Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick, they still possess a very competitive squad.

With two in-form teams battling it out at The Den tomorrow, a draw of any kind is a good call.