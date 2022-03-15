Sky Sports pundit shares assessment ahead of Coventry City vs Hull City

Coventry City will be looking to inflict further pressure on the Championship’s current top-six when they welcome Hull City to the Coventry Building Society Arena tomorrow night.

The Sky Blues, who put an end to back-to-back defeats with a 4-1 victory over Sheffield United, are sitting three points off the Blades, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side managing to keep hold of a play-off spot despite their defeat.

Sitting in 20th place, Hull have bridged a 13-point gap from the relegation places and will be looking to use the remaining stages of the season to best prepare themselves for next season.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Coventry City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age: 40, Signed from: Celtic, Left for: Sheffield United John Fleck Carl Baker Michael Doyle Richard Wood

The Tigers have picked up nine points from 10 games under new boss Shota Arveladze and will be striving to climb up the table as much as possible.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Coventry will bolster their play-off chances with a 2-1 victory.

The verdict

Coventry are still part of this enthralling top-six battle, with all four play-off spots up for grabs in what remains and only seven points split the Blades in sixth and West Brom in 14th.

The Sky Blues have been particularly dominant on home soil this season, however, only four of their last 10 games come at the Coventry Building Society Arena, placing lots of importance on games like the one tomorrow.

Sitting 19 points from the play-offs and 13 points above the relegation zone, some would argue that Hull have nothing to play for, however, this period of games is an excellent opportunity for the Tigers to assess their options and prepare themslevs for next season.

Coventry should be able to have enough to secure the victory, with the Sky Blues looking to build on Saturday’s victory.