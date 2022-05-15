Sky Sports pundit sends clear Wycombe Wanderers warning to Sunderland ahead of play-off final

Sunderland have been warned not to underestimate Wycombe Wanderers ahead of the League One play-off final.

The Black Cats face Gareth Ainsworth’s side having beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Alex Neil’s side will be the favourites going into Saturday’s huge clash at Wembley Stadium.

But Andy Hinchcliffe has warned Sunderland to be wary of the danger Ainsworth’s side poses.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast, the 53-year old believes Ainsworth is one of the best in the division and knows how to get through these big ties.

The 49-year old led Wycombe to the Championship two years ago, winning the 2020 play-off final against Oxford United, showing his experience with these big games.

“Gareth is a master of getting the job done, getting the very best out of his players,” said Hinchcliffe, via Chronicle Live.

“There’s a collection of players there that maybe other clubs didn’t want.

“He has that ability, not just for one season but for so many seasons to galvanise, to organise, to get them believing in each other to do whatever is necessary to get through and that’s exactly what they did against MK Dons.

“They should be rightly proud of that and to hear Jacobson [Joe Jacobson] talk [about their achievements and Ainsworth’s stock as a manager], he’s absolutely right.

“It won’t be just him, it’ll be everybody because they know that their careers, what they’re achieving, yes it’s down to them and their application but it comes from Gareth Ainsworth believing in them, working with them.

“I guarantee that he’ll already know a lot about Sunderland already Gareth but he’ll be working hard already to find a way to nullify their most dangerous players after watching them in the Sheffield Wednesday games.

“That is not a foregone conclusion, that final for Sunderland.”

Quiz: Which club did Sunderland sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Emerson Thome? Arsenal Fulham Tottenham Chelsea

Wycombe earned passage to the final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons in the semi-finals to set up a 5th vs. 6th place play-off final in Wembley.

The Black Cats finished the higher of the two in the regular season, but all four teams that made the play-offs were extremely close all campaign, with the top spots only decided on the final day of the regular season.

The Verdict

Wycombe finished only one point behind Sunderland in the regular season, showing how close both of these sides are.

Wanderers have bounced back well from their relegation last season, and should absolutely be taken as a threat by Neil’s side.

This will be a huge clash for both teams with so much on the line.

While Sunderland will be many peoples’ favourites, there is no doubting that Wycombe have every chance of earning promotion once again.