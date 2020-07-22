Sky Sports pundit reveals prediction for Millwall v Huddersfield

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction for the final day Championship clash between Millwall and Huddersfield Town, suggesting the hosts will claim all three points at The Den.

It looks as though it could be something of an anti-climatic ending to the season for both sides – with Millwall’s play-off hopes gone and Huddersfield realistically safe from relegation.

The Terriers are reportedly set to install Leeds United U23s coach Carlos Corberan as their boss after Danny Cowley’s departure but it is understood Tommy Elphick is set to take a player-manager role for the final game of the campaign.

Opposite him on the touchline, Gary Rowett will likely be very positive about what his side have achieved this season despite falling short of the play-offs.

He took charge in October with the Lions 17th and will be determined to cap off their season with a win – a result that could see them finish as high as seventh.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton predicted that Millwall will claim their final-day victory against the Terriers – suggesting the game will finish 2-0 at the Den.

If that happens, Huddersfield’s goal difference (which is 14 better than Luton Town’s) should see them remain above the bottom three.

The Verdict

You feel Prutton is bang on here. The Terriers head into the clash knowing they’re realistically safe, while Millwall will be eyeing up a seventh-place finish.

At The Den, you fancy the Lions to cap off their season with a flourish and pick up all three points.

Given the interest in previous windows, this could be Jed Wallace’s last game at the Millwall ground, which would be a great shame as there will be no fans there.