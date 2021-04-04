Sky Sports pundit reveals his expectations for Millwall’s trip to Stoke

David Prutton is tipping Millwall manager Gary Rowett to get one over on his former club Stoke City, when the two sides go head to head on Easter Monday.

Rowett takes his Millwall side to the Bet365 Stadium to face the Potters – who he previously managed between 2018 and 2019 – with both sides looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Millwall go into the game tenth in the Championship table, eight points off the play-offs, and level on points with Stoke, who they are one place above in the Championship standings, courtesy of goal difference.

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they last met on the opening day of the season at The Den, and although Prutton is seemingly expecting a similarly tight encounter here, he is expecting Millwall to just about come out on top.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds midfielder has backed Millwall to beat Stoke by a 1-0 scoreline in the Potteries.

That is a result that, depending on what happens elsewhere, could just about keep alive Millwall’s hopes of snatching a play-off place this season, although it would no doubt end Stoke’s chances of doing the same.

The Verdict

I do agree with Prutton that this could be a rather tight spectacle to watch.

These are two very solid sides, and could certainly be difficult for either team to break the other one down.

Indeed, with both Stoke and Millwall going into the game in strong form following those recent wins, both will no doubt fancy their chances of picking up another here.

As a result, I get the feeling these two could cancel each other out, and it wouldn’t surprise me if this one finished up as a draw.