Sky Sports pundit reveals expectations for Reading’s clash with Luton

David Prutton has tipped Reading and Luton Town to play out a 1-1 draw at The Madejski Stadium on Boxing Day.

The two sides are set to go head to head in a game that pits two teams that have somewhat exceeded expectations so far this season, and are both still within touching distance of the play-offs places.

Reading have won just one of their last four league games, but after a strong start to the season, the Royals still sit eighth in the Championship table, only outside the top six on goal difference.

Luton too have won just one of their last four, although they did pick up an impressive 0-0 draw against automatic promotion hopefuls Bournemouth last time out, meaning they are likely to be hard for Reading to break down.

Perhaps with, it seems Prutton is unable to split these two sides going into their clash on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two teams.

The Verdict

I don’t think Prutton will be too far off here with this prediction.

Reading have been strong in attack this season, but equally Luton have been solid in defence throughout much of the course of the campaign so far.

As a result, there is a possibility that they could cancel each other out for a draw here, although that is unlikely to do much for Reading’s play-off hopes, and could potentially suit Luton better, as they look to cement their place in the division this season.