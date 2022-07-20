Sky Sports pundit reacts to latest Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest transfer agreement

Sky Sports pundit and reporter Neil Mellor has offered his verdict on new Nottingham Forest signing Lewis O’Brien.

The 23-year-old was confirmed as a Red earlier this afternoon, with Forest completing a double deal for O’Brien and his former Huddersfield, and now Forest, teammate Harry Toffolo.

O’Brien has signed terms on a deal at the City Ground that the club have described as a ‘long-term’ contract.

Mellor had the following to say after the deal was announced on social media.

“Really impressed when I have watched this lad who deserves a chance in the Prem 👏#decent #energy #midfield.” the former Liverpool player wrote on Twitter.

It’s hard to disagree with Mellor given how impressive O’Brien has been at Huddersfield in recent seasons.

For the Terriers last campaign, for example, the 23-year-old’s harassing and technical ability was a key part of the club’s success in reaching the Championship play-off final.

Altogether in 2021/22, O’Brien made 50 appearances for Huddersfield Town, which shows his ability to play most games across a full season, too.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Neil Mellor here.

Lewis O’Brien is a player that has shown he is perhaps beyond Championship level at this point.

At the very least, he has shown he deserves an opportunity and I think for the reported price, which included Toffolo as well, Forest have got themselves a steal.

It will be fascinating to see how O’Brien develops next campaign under Steve Cooper, and whether or not he can make the step up to Premier League football look as seamless as he did when stepping up from League One back in 2019.