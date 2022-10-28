Sky Sports pundit provides score prediction for Coventry City’s clash with Blackpool

EFL expert David Prutton has given his scoreline prediction for Coventry City’s clash this weekend against Blackpool.

The Sky Blues have found their form in recent weeks, picking up 10 points from the last 12 available.

This has seen Mark Robins’ side lift themselves off the foot of the Championship table, to move ahead of Huddersfield Town and West Brom.

Coventry are now level on points with Middlesbrough, while still having two games in hand on Boro, who are 21st in the table.

This weekend’s clash represents a chance for the club to move outside of the relegation zone, with only two points separating themselves from Michael Appleton’s side.

Prutton has predicted, via Sky Sports, that Coventry will secure a 1-0 win over the Seasiders to move above them in the table.

But Blackpool do come into the game off the back of a win over Preston North End in the Lancashire derby.

An emphatic 4-2 victory moved them to 18th in the table going into this weekend.

A win could even see them move ahead of their local rivals and nearer the top half of the standings, depending on results elsewhere.

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday.

The Verdict

It was a very difficult start to the season for Coventry, so to see them turning it around now has been a huge positive for supporters.

A win would lift them out of the relegation zone, so this could be a big game for them in the short-term.

But if they also want to try to play catch up on the teams in the top half of the table, then this is a must-win game, as they could leapfrog several teams with all three points.

But for Blackpool, a win could be just as important as they could fall into the drop zone with a defeat which Appleton will be keen to avoid.