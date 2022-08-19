Sky Sports pundit provides score prediction for Bristol City vs Cardiff City

It is Derby Day on Saturday as Cardiff City prepare to make the short trip to Bristol City, with both teams bringing confidence into what promises to be an exciting clash.

The hosts come into Sunday’s game after an impressive 2-0 victory against Luton Town, as Nigel Pearson’s side produced a dominant display in what was the Robin’s first victory of the new Championship campaign.

Sunday’s visitors will also be confident that they can seal all three points, with Steve Morison’s side currently sixth after four matches.

The Bluebirds have particularly impressive defensively keeping clean sheets in 75% of their opening matches, with games against Norwich City and West Brom sandwiched into their fixture list list thus far.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has found it hard to separate the two and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Nigel Pearson will have taken lots of positives from Tuesday night’s display against the Hatters, with the defence looking solid, the midfield dominating and the frontline showing excellent levels of energy and subsequent ability.

However, on Derby Day, form can go out of the window entirely, something that could see their good work during the week undone.

Welcoming lots of new additions to South Wales during the summer, Morison has almost immediately got the machine running.

It is set to be a very competitive clash at Ashton Gate on Sunday, and whilst Bristol City certainly do have confidence, it would be no surprise if Cardiff will be able to secure a positive result once more.