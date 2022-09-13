Sky Sports pundit provides score prediction as Luton Town welcome Coventry City

Luton Town will be striving for their first victory of this Championship campaign when they welcome Coventry City to Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

Nathan Jones’ side have managed just two points from their four matches on home soil thus far, proving to be much more effective away from their Bedfordshire home.

Coventry have made a disappointing start to the new campaign, having accumulated just a mere point from their opening five matches.

The Sky Blues have played three games fewer than most, however, they are already seven points away from escaping the relegation places.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Luton will take advantage of Coventry’s continued struggles and will win this 2-1.

The verdict

A poor last 10 minutes against Wigan Athletic meant that Luton’s search for a home victory went on earlier in the month, with this clash against Coventry presenting itself as an excellent opportunity for the Hatters.

Jones’ side have shown a fair amount of promise in recent weeks, and whilst it has not been the start they would have envisaged, it was always going to take some time for new signings to get up to speed with the Luton way.

For the Sky Blues, they evidently have talent in abundance within the squad and are in need of regaining confidence.

It is difficult to see the Sky Blues being victorious in this one, with a narrow Luton win perhaps the most likely outcome of tomorrow night’s clash at Kenilworth Road.