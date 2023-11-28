Highlights Middlesbrough and Preston North End currently sit in mid-table in the Championship, with Middlesbrough four points behind the play-off spots.

Middlesbrough has suffered injury issues, losing left-back Lukas Engel to an ankle injury, while North End will be without Robbie Brady who was dismissed in their last game.

Sky Sports' David Prutton predicts a close match with one goal separating the teams, and he expects Middlesbrough to come out on top with a 2-1 victory.

Two teams who suffered defeats at the weekend will square off in Championship action on Tuesday night as Middlesbrough welcome Preston North End to the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's side are chasing the top six after an abhorrent start to the 2023-24 season, in which they were still suffering the hangover of their defeat in last season's play-off semi-finals.

Despite defeating Leicester City though before the international break, the Teessiders were downed 3-2 by Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, with Carrick's defence still causing him issues in terms of leaking goals.

Their opposition in the form of Ryan Lowe's PNE suffered a heartbreaking loss at home against Cardiff City, where they bravely battled with 10 men for most of the second half against the Bluebirds - only to concede goals in the sixth and ninth minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1.

Where do Middlesbrough and Preston North End currently sit in the Championship table?

Middlesbrough were really struggling in the opening few weeks of the season, and after securing their first win at the eighth time of asking against Southampton in September, Boro were still in the bottom three.

Seven wins in succession though saw a rapid rise up the table, but the form has become somewhat ropey again, with just one win in their last four to leave them slap bang in mid-table - just four points behind the play-off spots however.

The final spot in the top six is occupied by North End, who were at the very top of the pile for a few weeks in September after their own long winning streak, but their form has subsequently tailed off, which included seven matches without a win.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P W D L GD Pts 6 Preston North End 17 8 4 5 -2 28 12 Middlesbrough 17 7 3 7 -1 24

What is the latest team news for Middlesbrough and Preston North End?

Carrick has more injury issues on his plate as he has now lost left-back Lukas Engel to an ankle injury, meaning Alex Bangura will likely step in.

Season-ending injuries have already been suffered by Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan, leaving Boro thin on the ground at the back, whilst Riley McGree and Marcus Forss have already been ruled out.

North End meanwhile will of course be without Robbie Brady, whose dismissal for two bookings against Cardiff City changed the trajectory of the game.

Ryan Lowe has hinted at squad rotation in the coming weeks, so the likes of Andrew Hughes, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen and Liam Millar could all come into the starting 11, whilst Ali McCann is closing in on a return from injury.

David Prutton predicts Middlesbrough v Preston North End scoreline

With both clubs coming off a one-goal defeat at the weekend, Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton thinks that there will also only be one goal separating Boro and the Lilywhites on Tuesday evening.

And on the winning side this time, per Prutton, will be the hosts as he has tipped Carrick's men for a 2-1 success.

"It was frustrating for Middlesbrough at Bristol City," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"To have fought back to level, and then come away with nothing, would have been very disappointing for Michael Carrick.

"Preston held on for so long against Cardiff, but just couldn’t see the job out with 10 men.

"It would have been heartbreaking for them to be beaten the way they did.

"There might be a bit of a carry over, and I think it could be another disappointing evening."