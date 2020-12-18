Sky Sports pundit predicts what will happen in Stoke City’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

David Prutton has predicted a narrow away victory when Blackburn Rovers travel to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side required a 98th-minute strike from Adam Armstrong to return to winning ways and beat Rotherham on Wednesday.

But whilst the Ewood Park outfit are just four points adrift of the top-six, they generally tend to lose games against sides around them in the standings – with only one of their eight victories this season coming against a team that’s currently in the top-half.

Meanwhile, Stoke kept a club-record sixth consecutive clean sheet on the road against QPR – with the goalless draw keeping the Potters just two points adrift of sixth.

But whilst Stoke boast a terrific away record, their form at the Bet365 Stadium is nothing to shout about, and Prutton thinks their home struggle will continue against Blackburn.

He told Sky Sports: “Tyrese Campbell being out for potentially the rest of the season is such a blow for Stoke. It’s no real surprise that in the two games he’s missed so far they haven’t scored a goal.

“Blackburn, however, aren’t struggling for goals in the slightest. Adam Armstrong is still pulling up trees, and he’s got Harvey Elliott in support. I’ll back Stoke to get amongst the goals, but Rovers to edge it.”

The Verdict

These two have scored 58 Championship goals between them, so I don’t expect this contest to be a boring one.

But as Prutton stated above, Blackburn have two of the league’s most outstanding players at present in Elliott and Armstrong, and I think their quality will shine through in a 2-1 Rovers win.