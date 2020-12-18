Sky Sports pundit predicts what will happen in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Coventry City

Sky Sports‘ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield Wednesday’s winless run under Tony Pulis to continue against Coventry City on Saturday.

Following their midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest, tomorrow’s clash against the Sky Blues is another massive afternoon for the Owls, who’ll be looking to the reduce the seven-point gap which currently separates themselves and Championship safety.

Since arriving at Wednesday Pulis’ record doesn’t make for great reading – with his side racking up just three points from a possible 24 available, scoring only four times in 12 hours of football.

And whilst a meeting with Coventry would appear great opportunity on paper for three points, Mark Robins’ team will arrive at Hillsborough on an eight-match unbeaten Championship run.

Do you love Sheffield Wednesday? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Owls that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 In what year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1847 1857 1867 1877

However, following Derby’s win over Swansea in midweek, the Sky Blues are just six points above the relegation-zone themselves, and will no doubt will be wary of what’s behind them.

With that in mind, Prutton reckons it’ll be a share of the spoils at Hillsborough in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

If Wednesday want to avoid suffering relegation this season, then home matches against bottom-half sides are simply must-win games.

With festive fixtures against inform Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough to come, Pulis’ side desperately need three points, and I think they’ll get them in a narrow victory.