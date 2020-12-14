Sky Sports pundit predicts what will happen in QPR’s clash with Stoke City

David Prutton has predicted Stoke City to return to winning ways when they face Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday night.

Having started December in outstanding form, Michael O’Neil’s side will arrive in London hoping to end put things right following two negative results in the previous eight days.

Despite their struggles, the Potters remain just two points outside the top-six, and should see a trip to West London as a great opportunity for a victory – against a QPR side that’re unpredictable at the best of times.

Rangers were beaten by Reading on Saturday, and are currently enduring a wretched run of results that is seeing them slide towards the relegation-zone.

It means that last Tuesday’s draw with Millwall is QPR’s only point in their previous five games – leaving Mark Warburton’s men just five clear of danger.

And Prutton, whose predicted a 2-1 win for Stoke, expects this clash to go with the form guide. He told Sky Sports:

“Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Reading, Rangers boss Mark Warburton alluded to the fact his side are on a poor run of form and things just aren’t going their way and he’s not wrong. They are really struggling in front of goal and their recent slide has left them just five points off the bottom three.

“You have to feel for Stoke, though. The ever-improving Tyrese Campbell had either scored or assisted 13 goals across the first few months of the season, but a serious knee injury suffered against Cardiff last Tuesday is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season. I think they’ll just about edge this one.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here. Whilst QPR have enough quality to beat Stoke, their form doesn’t point towards anything other than a third Loftus Road defeat on the bounce.

The recent loss of Tyrese Campbell is a hammer blow for the Potters, but I still expect them to come away with the win here.