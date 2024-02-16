Highlights West Bromwich Albion's imminent takeover could provide a boost for the team and inspire them to victory against Southampton tonight.

West Bromwich Albion will be boosted by the news of their imminent takeover ahead of tonight's clash against Southampton.

This couldn't be a better time for the Sky Sports cameras to be at The Hawthorns, with prospective owner Shilen Patel set to be at The Hawthorns for the game.

The Baggies' boss Carlos Corberan has done a remarkable job at Albion this term, guiding them into the top six despite their previous takeover saga, one that has lasted a considerable amount of time.

With their off-field issues potentially set to be resolved with the arrival of Patel, it's now down to the players on the pitch to perform and give themselves the best chance of remaining in the play-offs.

Although a top-two finish isn't mathematically out of the question just yet, it looks unlikely at this point, so retaining a top-six spot has to be their top priority at this point.

One side that will be hopeful of automatic promotion though is the Saints, who have thrived under Russell Martin for much of the campaign.

In fact, they had gone unbeaten in the league since September before their midweek defeat at Bristol City, a disappointing loss but one that had to come at some point following such an amazing run.

The south-coast side will be looking to start another unbeaten streak tonight, although that won't be easy considering they face a fellow promotion chaser.

Simeon Gholam predicts: West Brom v Southampton

Albion will be boosted by their recent takeover news and that could inspire them to a victory tonight.

Considering Martin's side lost in midweek, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints be a bit mentally fragile during the early stages of this evening's game at The Hawthorns.

And Sky Sports pundit Simeon Gholam has predicted a 2-1 win for the hosts, saying: "It has been a decent week for West Brom so far, even if they’d have been disappointed not to have held on for the win at Ipswich on Saturday. They are still well-placed in the race for the play-offs as well.

"Southampton's response to that defeat in midweek will be fascinating. They threatened it at the weekend, but bounced back to beat Huddersfield in remarkable fashion.

"Now they need to rally or Leeds could race away with second. I have a feeling they could slip again."

West Brom's recent boost could be costly for Southampton

Albion's players are likely to be energised by the takeover news.

It felt as though there was a cloud hanging over the club, with the ownership saga dragging on.

But that cloud looks set to be lifted - and that could allow the players to raise their performance levels further.

This positive news couldn't come at a worse time for the Saints, who need to respond and get at least a point today.

If they don't, that will allow Leeds to take advantage tomorrow against Plymouth Argyle.