Highlights Sunderland have been on a losing run that they need to stop.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, are fighting for survival.

David Prutton is backing QPR to secure all three points.

David Prutton thinks Sunderland will endure more misery this weekend against Queens Park Rangers, predicting a home loss at the Stadium of Light for Sky Sports.

The Black Cats are currently having to cope with Jack Clarke, who has been ruled out of action with an ankle ligament injury.

This is a major blow for the Wearside outfit, who have seen the ex-Spurs man register a magnificent 15 goals and four assists in 35 competitive appearances.

That is a seriously impressive record and they have sorely missed the 23-year-old.

The Black Cats don't have a permanent manager in place either, with Mick Beale being sacked last month and replaced by Mike Dodds, who looks set to guide the club through the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The club may want to re-think that if results don't improve though, with Dodds losing all four of his games in charge during this current interim spell.

Thankfully for Dodds and his team, the club are all but safe anyway and their main priority now will be to build momentum ahead of next season, with a top-six finish looking extremely unlikely now.

QPR, meanwhile, are sitting just one point above the drop zone at this point and need to extend the gap between themselves and the bottom three to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

Championship Table (20th-22nd) (As of March 15th) P GD Pts 20 Queens Park Rangers 37 -14 39 21 Birmingham City 37 -16 39 22 Huddersfield Town 37 -19 38

A win tomorrow could be huge for the R's, as they look to keep themselves above the likes of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

David Prutton predicts: Sunderland v QPR

The Black Cats have the home advantage and are in a better position in the league table, even amid their poor losing streak.

But Prutton has backed the R's to come out on top in this battle, writing for Sky Sports: "Six defeats on the bounce now for Sunderland. It is troubling times, and Mike Dodds needs to find a way to turn things around before they fall any further.

"QPR were beaten at home by Middlesbrough last time out, but need to rally because they are still in the thick of a relegation battle and this is a very winnable fixture - which I think they’ll take three points from."

Sunderland need to stop the rot

The Black Cats are in danger of ending the season on a horrible note if they can't turn things around.

They are all but safe already, but if they keep losing, the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light won't improve.

Some wins are needed between now and the end of the season, but tomorrow could be difficult for them, considering QPR have a lot more to play for.

There are some players who could make the difference for Dodds though, including Jobe Bellingham (pictured above) who recently scored a wonderful goal against Southampton.

The hosts are definitely capable of winning three points on Wearside tomorrow.