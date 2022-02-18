Sky Sports pundit predicts the score of Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Targeting promotion straight back to the Premier League, things are starting to click for Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United side.

Sitting two points outside the play-off places after a seven-game unbeaten run, the Blades have inflicted some serious pressure on the clubs currently occupying a spot in the play-offs.

However, they have been held to two goalless draws in their last two games, viewing this clash with Swansea as a real opportunity for all three points.

The Swans come into tomorrow’s clash on the back of an impressive win at home to Bristol City, with Russell Martin’s side hoping to take confidence from that result.

However, the South Wales club are without an away victory in the Championship since late November, picking up just two points from the five games since.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Blades will run out as 2-1 winners tomorrow.

The verdict

Sheffield United have all the tools to secure a play-off spot in what remains of the season, whilst they have the confidence in their favour too.

Ultimately, the Blades possess one of the best squads in the Championship, with Heckingbottom starting to get the very best out of his side in recent weeks.

Swansea will come into this one champing at the bit after a good second-half display against the Robins.

It will be no surprise to see a strong performance from the visitors, however, the hosts should have too much for Swansea and win this by a goal or two.