Sky Sports pundit predicts the score in QPR’s match with Derby County on Saturday

David Prutton has predicted Derby County to claim another crucial three points when the next leg of their relegation-battle heads to Loftus Road this weekend.

It’s been a hectic seven days for Wayne Rooney, who was appointed as permanent Rams manager last Friday before suffering a damaging defeat to bottom-three rivals Rotherham 24 hours later.

However, Derby responded by producing an excellent result against Bournemouth in midweek to climb above the Millers and outside the relegation-zone, although they’ve played at least one more game than the three sides directly below them.

And with the majority of their rivals either not playing or in FA Cup action, it gives Rooney’s side the chance to put genuine breathing space between themselves and relegation by moving five points clear.

But QPR have turned a corner themselves in recent weeks – with the signing of Charlie Austin sparking a resurgence in terms of results.

Their midweek success at Cardiff City put Rangers seven points clear of relegation, although the R’s haven’t managed three on the bounce since September 2019.

QPR claimed a slender victory at Pride Park during their meeting earlier in the campaign, and Prutton has predicted the away side to once more come out on top here.

Prutton, whose gone for a 2-1 Derby win, told Sky Sports:

“A really good couple of wins for QPR lately, just when they and Mark Warburton needed them most. They have given themselves a bit of breathing space away from the relegation battle.

“Derby are out of the bottom three ahead of the weekend after that terrific win against Bournemouth. Despite QPR’s recent upturn, I feel like the away side will sneak this one.”

The Verdict

Despite recording consecutive victories, QPR remain one of the more unpredictable sides in the Championship.

And whilst Derby’s formed have dipped until they beat Bournemouth, the Rams have generally been quite consistent under Rooney, and I can see them sneaking another crucial three points.