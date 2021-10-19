Sky Sports pundit predicts the score for Reading’s clash v Blackpool on Wednesday

After four defeats in their first five Championship games, Reading have turned a corner and have picked up 15 points from an available 18.

Losing key players in the summer, and being unable to use the transfer market freely, not many would have expected to see The Royals competing for a play-off spot early on.

However, they are now just a single point outside the Championship’s top-six and will be hoping to maintain this form as the season progresses.

Veljko Paunovic’s side will have their work cut out for them against a Blackpool side who have also recovered from a difficult start.

Have Reading FC had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Reading FC had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Sheffield United this season? Higher Lower

The Seasiders have accumulated 13 points from their last seven games, showing excellent fight and spirit after picking up just two points from their opening five games.

Neil Critchley does have some injury concerns to contend with for their visit to Berkshire, but ultimately, he has assembled a competitive squad who are able to cope with several absentees.

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Reading will win this contest 1-0 in his Sky Sports column.

The verdict

A common theme for both these sides are tight games in this division.

Both clubs have not been involved in a game with a winning margin of two or above in their last five games, suggesting that this could be another well-contested clash.

Reading have proven to be tough to break down in recent weeks, with individual quality aiding them to victory on occasions.

However, Blackpool are no easier to beat, with Critchley setting his side up very well, and they have the quality in forward areas to hurt any team in the division.

A 1-0 victory either way or a draw, seems to be the most logical assessment of what can be expected on Wednesday evening.