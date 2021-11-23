Sky Sports pundit predicts the score as Stoke City travel to Bristol City

Stoke City travel to a Bristol City side who have recently seen their Ashton Gate curse lifted.

The Robins, who embarked on a nine-month-long winless run on home soil, beat Barnsley 2-1 at the end of last month.

Nigel Pearson’s side still find themselves struggling this season and are now a mere five points from the relegation zone.

Stoke will be striving to make even more progress in the play-off positions, with The Potters currently operating in fourth place.

Michael O’Neill’s side have won their last three games, all without conceding a goal, to jump up the table and strengthen their promotion bid.

The Potters will be without two important figures in Harry Souttar and Nick Powell, who are both facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, but they have managed to remain successful in their absence.

Sharing his prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will run out as 3-1 winners.

The verdict

Given how important the aforementioned duo have been, it is strange that The Potters have managed to strengthen their promotion bid with them missing.

However, they do possess a strong squad and a manager who is consistently improving in this division.

Bristol City may have lifted that home form curse, but they have still lost six out of their last nine, and there has not been too many visible improvements.

An away win does seem the most likely outcome, but when Bristol City taste defeat at home, it tends to be by a single goal.