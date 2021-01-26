Sky Sports pundit predicts the result of Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

David Prutton has predicted Middlesbrough to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Blackburn when they host Rotherham United tomorrow evening.

That setback saw Neil Warnock’s team miss the chance to move level on points with sixth-placed Bournemouth, although with games coming thick and fast in this condensed season, Boro have another opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Middlesbrough have generally been strong at the Riverside Stadium this season, but following two straight losses, a meeting with the side sitting second bottom would appear a kind fixture on paper.

Having said that, Everton remain the only team to beat Rotherham since the turn of the year – with Paul Warne’s men collecting four points from their two Championship outings so far in 2021.

However, the Millers have slipped five points from second-tier safety, although they’ve got three games in hand on the three sides directly above them.

Prutton doesn’t expect Rotherham to make up any ground tomorrow, though. He told Sky Sports:

“Boro were unfortunate not to take anything from the game against Blackburn on Sunday, particularly having had penalty appeals turned down when Dael Fry was caught in the face by Jarrad Branthwaite. Their form has been a little up and down over the past few weeks and they need some consistency in order to maintain their promotion push.

“There’s still a sizeable points gap that separates Rotherham from the positions above the relegation zone yet we have to remember they’ve played the least games in the division and still have three in hand. They held Stoke to an enthralling 3-3 draw last time out and have four points from their last two now. I’m not sure they’ll have enough here, though.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have followed up five of their six defeats this season with a victory, and I expect nothing less than a big response from Warnock’s men here after Sunday.

Boro have been off the pace in their previous two at home, but Rotherham have been poor on the road, despite winning at Derby last time out, which means I can see a comfortable home victory to nil here.