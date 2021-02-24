Sky Sports pundit predicts the result of Barnsley vs Stoke City this evening

David Prutton has predicted Barnsley to move within touching distance of the top-six by beating Stoke City on Wednesday night.

The Tykes’ play-off chances appeared to be fading away following a five matches without winning at the start of 2021, but three straight victories has moved the Valerien Ismael’s team four points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth – with games in hand on all of the sides around them.

One of those wins ended Brentford’s 21-match unbeaten run, whilst the Oakwell outfit have also beaten two of their top-six rivals in Bristol City and Blackburn.

And with Barnsley so strong at Oakwell this season, which included them running Chelsea close in the FA Cup earlier this month, Prutton told Sky Sports that he thinks the Yorkshire outfit will win the game 1-0.

But Stoke have recovered from going nine Championship matches without victory by beating both Sheffield Wednesday and Luton, although Michael O’Neill’s team must improve on the road in order to remain in touch with those above them.

The Verdict

Following their recent blips, both sides have returned back to winning ways, so this promises to be a closely contested game at Oakwell.

Worryingly for Stoke, the majority of their recent victories have come on home soil, whilst Barnsley have been solid on their own turn themselves.

But tonight is a huge opportunity for one of these two to extend their winning runs and put down a marker in the race for the top-six.