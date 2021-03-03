Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Watford’s clash v Wycombe

Watford have the chance to keep the pressure on Brentford when they welcome struggling Wycombe Wanderers to Vicarage Road on Wednesday evening.

A run of four straight wins for the Hornets was ended at Bournemouth last weekend in a game that was overshadowed by a stoppage-time brawl that Joao Pedro sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

Watford have the best home record in the Championship while Wycombe have the fewest wins on the road in the league have accumulated just nine points on their travels.

The Chairboys are rooted to the bottom of the Championship after a 2-0 loss to league leaders Norwich and are now 13 points from safety but do have games in hand over the teams around them.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men have picked up some positive results in recent weeks with wins over Huddersfield Town and Reading but time is running out for the Buckinghamshire outfit.

Watford, who have never lost to Wycombe in a competitive meeting, have been predicted to win comfortably by Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton who thinks the Hornets will run out 2-0 winners.

The Verdict

Watford will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat to Bournemouth in a high-tempered affair between the two sides.

Despite several key men missing at present, the Hornets still have a strong side and looking on course for a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

Wycombe have shown they have the character in their squad and can cause an upset on their day but a 13-point deficit would require a massive turnaround from Gareth Ainsworth men if they are to stay in the league for a second season.

It is hard to see anything but a Watford win here.