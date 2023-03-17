Reading will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they host Hull City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Since securing a 3-1 victory over Blackpool at the end of February, the Royals have suffered four consecutive defeats at this level.

Reading's latest setback came during their clash with Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Ryan Hedges secured a 2-1 win for Rovers in this particular fixture.

While Reading are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone, they could still be dragged into a battle for survival during the closing stages of the season

The Royals will receive a six-point deduction if they are found guilty of breaching the terms of a business plan that was imposed on them by the EFL.

As for Hull, they will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Burnley in Saturday's fixture.

Liam Rosenior's side will extend the gap between them and Reading in the Championship standings to four points if they claim a victory on their travels.

Ahead of this upcoming showdown, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Reading will suffer a 1-0 defeat to Hull.

The Verdict

When you consider that Reading have failed to deliver the goods in the Championship in their recent fixtures, it would not be at all surprising if Prutton's prediction turns out to be correct.

In order for the Royals to have a chance of securing a positive result in front of their own supporters, they will need Tom Ince to step up to the mark.

Ince has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the Championship this season and has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

By producing an eye-catching display on Saturday, Ince could help his side pick up a morale-boosting victory.

Hull meanwhile will be hoping to replicate the performance that they produced against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month in tomorrow's fixture.

The Tigers secured a 2-0 victory over a Baggies outfit who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs with Carlos Corberan at the helm.

If Hull secure all three points on their travels, they could use the momentum gained from this win to their advantage following the international break.