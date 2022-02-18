Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of QPR’s showdown with Hull City

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they host Hull City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The R’s were seemingly set to become legitimate contenders for automatic promotion after securing victories in their meetings with Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Reading last month.

However, a drop in performance levels in recent weeks has resulted in them losing ground to AFC Bournemouth who currently occupy second-place in the Championship standings.

Having suffered three defeats in their last four fixtures in all competitions, QPR know that a continuation of this form could result in them falling out of the play-off places in the not-too-distant future.

QPR’s opponents on Saturday have also recently experienced a dip in form.

Hull have only managed to pick up one point from their last four league games as they have struggled to adapt to life under the guidance of their new boss Shota Arveladze.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, pundit David Prutton has shared a score prediction for this fixture.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that this particular showdown will end a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

QPR’s fans will be hoping that Prutton’s prediction is wide of the mark as their side need to get back on track in the Championship.

In order to have the best chance of securing three points in this particular fixture, R’s boss Mark Warburton may need to turn to Ilias Chair and Chris Willock for inspiration.

Chair has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the Championship this season whilst Willock has provided an impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions at this level.

If this particular duo are able to step up to the mark for their side on Saturday, QPR could potentially overcome the threat that Hull will pose at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.