Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

David Prutton has predicted a share of the spoils when managerless Bournemouth travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Hughton’s team are in excellent form in the Championship, and come into the game having recorded consecutive away wins over Coventry and Wycombe already in February, which is the same amount of victories they’d managed on their travels throughout the campaign combined.

However, with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Rotherham all picking up points, Forest are just four points above relegation heading into their meeting with the Cherries.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth haven’t yet appointed a replacement for Jason Tindall, but have earned successive wins since his departure after following up their thrilling victory over Birmingham by knocking out Premier League opposition in Burnley to reach the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Those three points against the Blues means the South Coast outfit moved five points clear of seventh-place, but Prutton thinks that Bournemouth will drop points at the City Ground.

He told Sky Sports:

“Nottingham Forest are cobbling together a decent run and should move steadily away from danger.

“If Jonathan Woodgate continues doing a good job at Bournemouth then you never know, despite some big names being thrown around for that managerial vacancy. He’s had two big wins this week, but I think this will be a draw.”

The Verdict

This is a really interesting match-up, but I’m going to have to agree with Prutton here.

Forest have struggled at the City Ground this term, whilst the Cherries have been wretched form on their travels, scoring just three times in their last six away matches, whilst collecting just five points in the process.