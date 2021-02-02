Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Coventry City’s game with Nottingham Forest

David Prutton has predicted Coventry City and Nottingham Forest to cancel each other out when they meet in a crunch relegation clash at St Andrew’s on Tuesday.

Both sides come into the game in relatively decent form, although the Sky Blues are four points ahead of Chris Hughton’s team, who’re just one place and three points above the relegation-zone.

With Derby travelling to Rotherham United at the same time, it promises to be an anxious night of Championship football in the West Midlands – with the winner here potentially moving clear of the bottom-three.

Despite their league position and not actually playing at their own ground, Coventry boast one of the best home records in the second-tier, and are protecting an eight-match unbeaten run at St Andrew’s (W4 D4).

But Forest are improving on their travels and should take confidence from their victory at Preston in their previous away match.

However, Prutton has gone for a goalless draw in Birmingham. He told Sky Sports:

“After so long away from this level, the priority for Coventry was always survival and consolidation. As it stands they are doing more than enough to achieve that.

Nottingham Forest are still looking extremely nervously over their shoulders. A defeat here and they could be back in the bottom three. I do, however, think they will carve out a draw. Although it may not be pretty.”

The Verdict

This is an extremely difficult one to call.

Coventry are one of the top drawing sides in the Championship, whilst Forest are still impossible to predict.

Despite just one defeat in eight league outings for Hughton’s men, defeat here would leave them in danger of slipping into the relegation-zone, but I think the points will be shared.