Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Bristol City’s trip to Charlton Athletic

Both Charlton Athletic and Bristol City will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they prepare to meet at The Valley this afternoon.

Both sides come into this encounter on the back of a dismal run of form, with a relegation battle starting to look like a real possibility for the Addicks.

Lee Bowyer’s side haven’t picked up a win since the end of October, going without a victory for 11 successive league games.

But after salvaging a last-gasp point in a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers last weekend, confidence is likely to be high in the Charlton camp.

The Robins, meanwhile, have slipped to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table after losing their last three matches, and will be eager to get back to winning ways today.

After a late 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Lee Johnson’s side will be looking for revenge in South London today.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction ahead of today’s clash, and the former Wednesday man has predicted a 1-1 draw.

He said: “January can’t come quickly enough for Lee Bowyer and Charlton. They have drawn their last two to arrest their slump, but are still so stretched and badly need a win.

“Bristol City do as well. They have lost three in a row and look bereft of confidence at the minute. I’ll back them here to bounce back with a draw.”

The Verdict

I have to agree with Prutton on this one – I just can’t separate the two sides who will both be so desperate to pick up all three points.

Charlton have really struggled with injuries this season, but the return of Lyle Taylor could be so beneficial for them, after scoring in the draw with QPR last weekend.

Bristol City are desperate for a new forward in January, but until then, they are just going to have to make do and try and scrape a win out of nowhere.