Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Birmingham City’s showdown with QPR

Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers will both be determined to secure a positive result tomorrow when the face each other at St Andrew’s.

After securing seven points from three league games earlier this month, the Blues were defeated by Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Scott Hogan scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for Birmingham in the closing stages of this particular fixture and will be keen to add to his overall tally on Friday.

The Blues will need to be at their very best against the R’s as their opponents are currently thriving under the guidance of head coach Mick Beale.

QPR have won six of their last eight league games and will move to the top of the Championship standings if they beat Birmingham.

R’s duo Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts will both be assessed ahead of this fixture while Blues head coach John Eustace will be unable to call upon the services of Marc Roberts and Przemyslaw Placheta due to their respective injury issues.

Ahead of this clash, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes Birmingham will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of QPR.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “Birmingham may have lost at Blackburn last weekend, but it looks like Scott Hogan has re-found his form in front of goal, which can only bode well going into a busy period.

QPR have won five in six and look like they could really be a threat in the mix. A win would take them top of the Championship, and it’s a win I think they’ll get.”

The Verdict

Whereas QPR’s fans will be delighted if their side do go on to seal all three points, Birmingham will be keen to defy Prutton’s prediction.

The Blues will need to be wary of the threat that Ilias Chair will pose as the attacking midfielder has provided nine direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.

In order to have the best chance of picking up a positive result tomorrow, Birmingham will need Hogan and Tahith Chong to be firing on all cylinders.

Chong has chipped in with four assists for his team-mates this season while Hogan has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions at this level during the current term.

