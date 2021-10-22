Sky Sports pundit predicts the outcome of Birmingham City’s clash v Swansea City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Birmingham City’s winless and goal scoring runs are going to continue on Saturday when they take on Swansea City.

Lee Bowyer’s side head into the game having not claimed all three points in a Championship fixture in seven matches since their 2-0 win against Derby County at the start of September.

While the Blues are also without a goal now in any of their last six matches following their goalless draw at Huddersfield Town in mid-week.

That form has seen them slide down the Championship table and they head into their clash with Swansea in 19th place and just four points clear of the relegation places.

Swansea, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction with Russell Martin’s methods starting to translate to his players. They look like a side that can be a match for anyone in the league at the moment.

The Swans have managed to claim three wins in their last five league games, which has included their back-to-back home wins against Cardiff City and West Brom.

Those results have lifted them up to 15th place in the table and they are now much closer to the play-off places than they are to the relegation zone.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Swansea would have too much momentum for Birmingham at the moment and he is backing them to come out from the game with a 1-0 win.

The verdict

This is a very important game for Birmingham and Bowyer and he will be wanting his players to respond to the pressure that is building on them and claim all three points to start turning things around.

It did look like the Blues could be in for a much better season than they have endured in recent times under Bowyer.

However, the recent winless and scoring runs have seen the early season optimism end and now they need to show some fighting spirit.

Swansea are not the best opponents for them to face right now because Martin’s side are one of the most in-form sides in the league at the moment. They are playing some excellent football and have secured impressive results in their last two.

You feel that they might have enough momentum behind them to put Birmingham deeper into trouble on Saturday.