Highlights Southampton and Leicester, both recently relegated from the Premier League, will face off in a highly anticipated Championship match.

Southampton suffered a brutal 5-0 loss in their last game, but will be eager to bounce back against a tough Leicester side.

Sky Sports expert David Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Southampton, highlighting their desire to respond after their previous defeat.

With the international break now behind us, Championship action resumes this weekend, and there is a cracking fixture ahead on Friday night.

Indeed, with both sides having been relegated from the Premier League, Southampton and Leicester meet once again, but now in the second tier.

It has been an interesting start for both sides to life in the Championship, with both surely happy given they the respective starts they have made to life back in the division.

Southampton have suffered just one defeat, so far, for example, although last time out will surely have worried boss Russell Martin given his side were on the receiving end of a brutal loss away at Sunderland.

Indeed, the Saints were beaten 5-0 at the Stadium of Light, with Tony Mowbray's side well and truly putting them to the sword.

Having had two weeks to dwell on that result, the players will surely be keen to put it right on Friday night.

Leicester City will provide a very tough test once again, though, particularly given the excellent start they have made in terms of results.

Enzo Maresca's side sit 3rd in the at this early stage, with four wins and one defeat to their name so far.

Like Southampton, too, though, Leicester too suffered their first league defeat ahead of the international break, having been beaten 1-0 by Hull City.

This means that Friday night's clash should be an exciting one, with both sides surely keen to put their defeats last time out right this time around.

Southampton v Leeds United score prediction

Sky Sports' EFL expert and columnist David Prutton believes it will be yet another defeat for and Daniel Farke this weekend, though.

In his freshest round of Championship score predictions, Prutton is predicting a 2-1 win for the Saints.

Prutton wrote in his latest Sky Sports column: "This game has a very different feel to a couple of weeks ago,"

"Especially for Southampton, who will have had a fortnight to dwell on that drubbing at Sunderland. There is plenty for Russell Martin to ponder after that result.

"Leicester, meanwhile, also saw their perfect start come to an end as they were beaten at home by Hull. It is a chance for both to bounce back, but I'm expecting a response from Southampton."

Is Southampton v Leicester City live on TV?

Yes, Friday night's Championship clash between Southampton and Leicester City will be live on television in the United Kingdom.

The match will be shown live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event gets underway at 8pm, whilst pre-match build up will be available on Sky Sports Football with their coverage starting at an earlier 7:30PM.

What time is kick-off between Southampton and Leicester City?

Kick-off between Southampton and Leicester City is scheduled for 8PM at the St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.