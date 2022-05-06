Sky Sports pundit predicts scoreline for Preston North end v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has issued his score prediction for Preston North End vs Middlesbrough on the Championship final day.

The match has colossal ramifications on the race for the Championship’s top six and in his Sky Sports column, Prutton is predicting a scoreline of Preston 1-2 Middlebsbrough.

Both sides head into the final day having had very different seasons, and with very different things on the line.

Preston North End currently sit 14th under boss Ryan Lowe, who will be hoping a victory for his side could see them move into the top half of the Championship table.

North End beat Barnsley 3-1 last time out thanks to goals from Daniel Johnson and Emil Riis Jakobsen and Lowe will be hoping his side can replicate that performance this weekend.

Meanwhile, for the visitors Middlesbrough, the match is a season-defining one.

They go into the final day sitting 7th in the Championship knowing that only a victory will give them a chance of sneaking into the play-off places.

Having won their last two, beating Stoke City 3-1 and Cardiff City 2-0, Boro certainly go into this one in good form.

Even if they win, though, it may not be enough, and that is what David Prutton thinks will transpire – with him having Boro winning, but Luton and Sheffield United winning too.

In that scenario, Chris Wilder’s side will miss out on a top six spot.

The Verdict

We shouldn’t disregard Preston, but the team with everything to play for in this one is clearly Middlesbrough.

A play-off place is potentially on the line and Wilder’s side simply have to collect all three points, as Prutton is predicting them to do so.

Even though three points may not be enough to see them into the top six, at least in that scenario, should they miss out on the play-offs, they would be able to hold their heads high knowing they did everything they could on the final day.

Preston, no doubt, will be looking to spoil the party and end Boro’s top six hopes.