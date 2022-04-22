Sky Sports pundit predicts scoreline for Birmingham City vs Millwall

Despite being at very different ends of the tables, it is an important match for both sides when Millwall travel to face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

The home side, Birmingham, are looking to bounce back after what was a humiliating 6-1 defeat away to Blackpool on Easter Monday.

That result left the Blues 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and this week, boss Lee Bowyer’s job has come under increasing scrutiny.

Millwall, meanwhile, are having a great time of things in the Championship of late.

With two wins in their last three, including a 2-1 win over Hull City last time out, the Lions are on the cusp of the play-off positions.

If you had offered Millwall boss Gary Rowett and Lions’ fans the chance, at the start of the season, to be sitting just a single point outside the top six with three games remaining, they both surely would have snapped your hand off.

With that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the clash, and he is not backing the Blues to bounce back following that Blackpool defeat.

“It has turned into another really bad season for Birmingham,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Were it not for points deductions for others they would be in a really bad spot, and that drubbing at Blackpool last weekend was an absolute shambles.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Birmingham City’s stadium that all Blues supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What year was the stadium opened? 1902 1906 1910 1914

“Millwall will be desperate to capitalise. Their play-off dream is alive and kicking but it may take three wins from three to get there.

“This is must-win, and they should get all three points. Prutton predicts: 0-2.”

Birmingham City vs Millwall is set for a 3pm kick-off at St Andrews on Saturday, 23rd April.

The Verdict

It’s really important that Birmingham City bounce back after what was a really bad result away at Blackpool on Monday.

Their fans deserve better and for their sake, the Blues surely have to put on a better performance this weekend.

Millwall though will be tough opponents and are desperately in need of points themselves to give themselves the best chance of reaching the play-offs.

This one then, has all the ingredients to be a really competitive Championship fixture.