Sky Sports pundit predicts scoreline as Norwich City prepare for Blackpool visit

Blackpool will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon, however, it is a difficult clash at home to Norwich City that is on the agenda.

The Seasiders sit 19th in the second tier standings, having accumulated 11 points from their 10 matches, and whilst that is a mere point above the relegation zone, it is also just four from the play-offs.

Tomorrow’s opponents are second in the Championship, and after a slow start, the Canaries have since returned 19 points from a possible 21.

Despite their impressive form recently, Norwich have only managed six of their 20 points away from Carrow Road, something that will provide Michael Appleton and Co. with ammunition to potentially exploit.

Quiz: Did Norwich City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 St Andrew's? Won Drew Lost

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Canaries will continue their recent positive spell and emerge 2-0 winners.

The verdict

It was a tough couple of weeks going into the international break for Appleton and his Blackpool side, however, the two-week break may have helped the Seasiders ton get back into the swing of things.

Blackpool have accumulated just four points on home soil this season, which is something they will be hoping to address when tomorrow afternoon comes around.

For the Canaries, it will be hoping that no momentum has been lost or drained, after what has been an impressive few weeks for the Norfolk club.

Whilst Norwich certainly have what it takes to win this comfortably, Blackpool have put a couple of excellent displays in thus far, meaning it is hard to justify Norwich easing to victory here.