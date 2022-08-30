Sky Sports pundit predicts score outcome of Coventry City v Preston North End

For the very first time this season, despite the campaign starting a full month ago, Coventry City will play on home turf following their struggle to get their own pitch in a fit state to play on.

The Sky Blues have battled with the owners of Rugby Union club Wasps, who own the Coventry Building Society Arena, to repair the pitch following a summer of concerts and Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens matches at the stadium.

And Cov finally got their wish, with a new pitch installed not too long ago and it is now fit to play on for the visit of Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Do you love Coventry City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 What club did Steve Ogrizovic join Coventry from? Hereford Northampton Shrewsbury Oxford

Mark Robins’ side have only played three league matches this season, and have picked up just one point out of a possible nine in their away fixtures.

They are set to come up against a formidable defence in the form of Ryan Lowe’s side, who are yet to concede a single goal in their six league outings but will now come up against a prolific striker from last season in Viktor Gyokeres.

And back on familiar ground, Coventry are being tipped to pick up their first victory of the campaign against the Lilywhites by Sky Sports presenter David Prutton, who has backed the Sky Blues to win 1-0 in his predictions column.

The Verdict

Coventry fans will be desperate to get behind their team after not being able to see them in action at the CBS Arena for months, and that is despite the fact one of their best players in Dom Hyam was cashed in on this past week.

Mark Robins’ side now have a backlog of fixtures and are playing catch-up with the rest of the division, and this is a chance to get back to winning ways.

PNE though will not provide an easy test, particularly because of how resolute they have been in defence by standing up to potentially dangerous attacking threats.

It’s obvious where North End’s issues are though and that’s at the top end of the pitch, but if they’re firing on all cylinders, then this could be the night where they start to score.