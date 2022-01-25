Sky Sports pundit predicts score outcome as Luton Town prepare for Bristol City clash

Luton Town welcome Bristol City to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, with Nathan Jones’ side eager to put things right after a below-par performance at Sheffield United at the weekend.

The Hatters, who will not be too disheartened with their defeat at Bramall Lane because of their excellent start to 2021, still have an outside chance of securing a play-off position this season.

Luton are currently nine points behind Huddersfield Town in sixth but possess three games in hand on the Terriers.

Bristol City find themselves two points but three places behind the Hatters, but will travel with a lot of confidence after their 3-2 victory in the Severnside Derby at the weekend.

The Robins are proving to be quite a difficult force to stop going forward at present, but they will be wary of their leaky defence against a side who boast an impressive record in front of goal on home soil.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 2-1 winners.

The verdict

Luton started the year in very fine form and will be striving to show their continued improvement against the Robins, with a victory certainly bolstering their chances of going on to challenge the play-off positions.

However, they come against a side who look devastating going forward at the moment, with the Hatters knowing that if they defend like they did in the second half against the Blades, then it could be a tough evening.

Luton could be boosted by having Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry back in the side, two players who have shown fine form in front of goal this season.