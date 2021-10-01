Sky Sports pundit predicts score outcome as Huddersfield Town travel to Luton

Luton Town will be hoping to make it two wins in four days at Kenilworth Road when Huddersfield Town make the trip to Bedfordshire.

The Hatters secured a 5-0 win over high-flying Coventry City yesterday night, ending a run of six Championship games without a win.

Despite not winning in those six games, the performance levels have been high for Nathan Jones’ side, drawing four successive games during that run.

However, Huddersfield will travel with confidence, after defeating a Blackburn Rovers side who have been impressive early in this campaign by three goals to two.

Both sides have been involved in games with lots of goals already this season, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that theme will persist.

Prutton has predicted in his Sky Sports column a 2-2 draw between Luton and Huddersfield, with both games between the pair last season ending in draws.

The verdict

Luton were excellent against Coventry, and whilst they will be eagerly awaiting Saturday’s clash with The Terriers, Huddersfield pose a different kind of problem.

Huddersfield have struggled for consistency early this season, and that is not necessarily a bad thing. When they have been defeated they have reacted well, but the job Carlos Corberan now has in his hands is to become more consistent.

Prutton’s prediction is certainly a likely outcome, but it will also be no surprise to see either team nick it, or in fact, either side to comprehensively win.

Both sides have proved to be rather unpredictable early in this season, making Prutton’s job of selecting a realistic scoreline very difficult.